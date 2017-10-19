HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

First Look At CW Seed’s Animated ‘Constantine’

Filed Under: The CW

Warner Bros Animation released a first look at Constantine, the third animated DC Comics series set in the shared TV universe that is The CW’s Arrowverse.

And whereas the NBC live-action series of the same name – which starred Matt Ryan as the British occult detective who hunts supernatural entities – had to skimp on the blood, violence, and demons, the animated show – which will also feature Ryan’s voice acting – has dialed the character back up. The newly released clip displays Constantine’s bad habits, smoking and cursing with abandon as he tackles his supernatural foes.

Constantine will make its debut to CW Seed in 2018!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live