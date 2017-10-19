First Look At CW Seed’s Animated ‘Constantine’

Warner Bros Animation released a first look at Constantine, the third animated DC Comics series set in the shared TV universe that is The CW’s Arrowverse.

And whereas the NBC live-action series of the same name – which starred Matt Ryan as the British occult detective who hunts supernatural entities – had to skimp on the blood, violence, and demons, the animated show – which will also feature Ryan’s voice acting – has dialed the character back up. The newly released clip displays Constantine’s bad habits, smoking and cursing with abandon as he tackles his supernatural foes.