First Look At CW Seed’s Animated ‘Constantine’

Warner Bros Animation released a first look at Constantine, the third animated DC Comics series set in the shared TV universe that is The CW’s Arrowverse.
And whereas the NBC live-action series of the same name – which starred Matt Ryan as the British occult detective who hunts supernatural entities – had to skimp on the blood, violence, and demons, the animated show – which will also feature Ryan’s voice acting – has dialed the character back up. The newly released clip displays Constantine’s bad habits, smoking and cursing with abandon as he tackles his supernatural foes.
Constantine will make its debut to CW Seed in 2018!