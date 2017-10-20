HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The Takeover: Halloween Special

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Halloween, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

Tis the season to scare your neighbor and decided to trick or treat. It’s a special edition of The Takeover from The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Find out what films T.M. Powell and Vanessa Rao think are must see movies to watch on Halloween. Check out the video above to see their picks.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Also Check out Vanessa & T.M.’s Behind the Scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights HERE!

More from T.M. Powell
