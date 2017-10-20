The Takeover: Halloween Special

Tis the season to scare your neighbor and decided to trick or treat. It’s a special edition of The Takeover from The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Find out what films T.M. Powell and Vanessa Rao think are must see movies to watch on Halloween. Check out the video above to see their picks.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Also Check out Vanessa & T.M.’s Behind the Scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights HERE!