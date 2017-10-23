HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

‘Stranger Things’ EP Developing CW Haunted House Drama

Filed Under: The CW

The CW is looking is getting strange!

The network is teaming with Stranger Things executive producer, Shawn Levy, to develop a new drama entitled Epiphany. The project, which has received a script commitment, is described as being in the vein of Stanley Kubrick and Agatha Christie. The drama is a psychological thriller about a group of gifted strangers recruited to a Gilded Age mansion to solve a complex code that lies within the structure’s walls.

Levy said, “We’ll explore complexity and challenging character journeys, but it’s never going to be nihilistic.” Spencer Cohen is set to pen the script and executive produce along side Levy.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming project with Shawn Levy at the helm? Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live