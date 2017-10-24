Lili Reinhart Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Costume Idea

Filed Under: The CW, celebrity gossip

Lili Reinhart’s didn’t intend for her latest Halloween costume idea to come off as racist, but she upset many after sharing the look.

The Riverdale star posted a photo of her ideal Halloween costume. The caption read “Inspired by the color of my soul.” The image (pictured in the video above) was of a “demon” in a black bodysuit covered in black body paint.

Of course, the tweet was met with some backlash. Many users accused her of “blackface.” Reinhart has since deleted the tweet and apologized Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live