Lili Reinhart Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Costume Idea

Lili Reinhart’s didn’t intend for her latest Halloween costume idea to come off as racist, but she upset many after sharing the look.
The Riverdale star posted a photo of her ideal Halloween costume. The caption read “Inspired by the color of my soul.” The image (pictured in the video above) was of a “demon” in a black bodysuit covered in black body paint.
Of course, the tweet was met with some backlash. Many users accused her of “blackface.” Reinhart has since deleted the tweet and apologized Saturday.