Bayside: Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (11/5)

In 1955, two veteran Florida Sheriffs took a trip to Texas – a trip that changed the lives of thousands of troubled, abused, and neglected youngsters in Florida. While there, they learned about a ranch for needy and neglected boys. The two Sheriffs, who daily saw youngsters in trouble and children being neglected, knew Florida Sheriffs could also capture the vision of helping neglected and unwanted boys. Ground was broken for the first cottage in the summer of 1958. Staff were hired, and the first boys arrived in February 1959. As the next generation of Sheriffs and staff step up to continue this legacy of love, the Youth Ranches maintains a focus on delinquency prevention and service to children as we raise the next generation of boys and girls to become productive, law-abiding members of our community.

On this episode of Bayside, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches return to talk about some exciting changes and share an update on one of their most successful alums.

