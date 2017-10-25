Bayside: Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (11/5)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, November 5th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under: Bayside

In 1955, two veteran Florida Sheriffs took a trip to Texas – a trip that changed the lives of thousands of troubled, abused, and neglected youngsters in Florida. While there, they learned about a ranch for needy and neglected boys. The two Sheriffs, who daily saw youngsters in trouble and children being neglected, knew Florida Sheriffs could also capture the vision of helping neglected and unwanted boys.  Ground was broken for the first cottage in the summer of 1958. Staff were hired, and the first boys arrived in February 1959. As the next generation of Sheriffs and staff step up to continue this legacy of love, the Youth Ranches maintains a focus on delinquency prevention and service to children as we raise the next generation of boys and girls to become productive, law-abiding members of our community.

On this episode of Bayside, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches return to talk about some exciting changes and share an update on one of their most successful alums.

Follow the link below for more:

Youthranches.org

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live