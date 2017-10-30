Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Filed Under: Halloween, Recipe

Not sure what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? We’ve got a recipe for you!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make this DIY fudge at home.

Start with a variation of the ingredients below. You can use any candy you like.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 8 56 28 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Cut the chocolate candy.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 8 57 44 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Melt 2 cups of chocolate chips and 1 tbsp of milk together.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 8 58 06 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Pour the chocolate into a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 8 58 41 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Add the candy bits while still melted.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 9 00 05 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Freeze for 2 hours.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 9 00 17 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Cut into random pieces.

screen shot 2017 10 30 at 9 00 35 am Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Serve it up! This would make a great gift for teachers or a fun snack to bring to work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live