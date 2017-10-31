DIY Fall-Scented Oil Lamps

Oh my gourd! These easy DIY oil lamps bring fall right into your living room!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this one at home.

Add mini pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried orange slices and dried anise to a mason jar.

Measure 2 cups of extra light olive oil.

Add 8 drops of clove essential oil and 8 drops of bergamot essential oil to the oil and mix.

Pour the mixture into the jar.

Place a floating wick on top of the oil.

Light and enjoy!

