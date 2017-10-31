DIY Fall-Scented Oil Lamps

Oh my gourd! These easy DIY oil lamps bring fall right into your living room!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this one at home.

Add mini pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried orange slices and dried anise to a mason jar.

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 10 08 46 am DIY Fall Scented Oil Lamps

Measure 2 cups of extra light olive oil.

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 10 15 14 am DIY Fall Scented Oil Lamps

Add 8 drops of clove essential oil and 8 drops of bergamot essential oil to the oil and mix.

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 10 11 20 am DIY Fall Scented Oil Lamps

Pour the mixture into the jar.

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 10 11 28 am DIY Fall Scented Oil Lamps

Place a floating wick on top of the oil.

screen shot 2017 10 31 at 10 15 43 am DIY Fall Scented Oil Lamps

Light and enjoy!

