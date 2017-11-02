CONTEST RULES | Black Friday Survival Kit presented by Gold & Diamond Source (11/13)

‘Supergirl’ Black Friday Survival Kit presented by Gold & Diamond Source

TEXT PROMOTION CONTEST RULES

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Contest :

(a) The “‘Supergirl’ Black Friday Survival Kit” gift card contest will take place on Monday, November 13th, 2017 between 8:00pm and 9:00pm.

(b) To participate in the contest, contestants must watch for a :10 call-to-action to air during “Supergirl” on November 13th, 2017 between 8:00:00pm – 8:59:59pm. Viewers must watch for a code word to appear on the screen during a commercial break. When the code word is displayed, contestants may enter in either of two ways: By text messaging from your mobile phone or online at http://www.cw44.com. To enter by text messaging from your mobile phone, text the code word to 84816 and you will automatically be entered into the contest. CW44 will randomly select one (1) winner from the pool of contestants that enter correctly online or correctly text the correct code word revealed to the number on the screen. The winner will receive a $250 gift card to Gold & Diamond Source. To enter online: Go to http://cwtampa.cbslocal.com/category/contests/, click the “‘Supergirl’ Black Friday Survival Kit presented by Gold & Diamond Source” contest link and fill out the entry form.

One entry per person per day.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her text message.

Text entries may receive a confirmation text message. Standard text messaging rates apply to each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details.)

Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.cw44.com.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cw44.com.com.

(e) Broadcast are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on the CW44.com website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of telephone or email account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or

older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations

in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and

their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible

to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 contest only once every sixty days.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a

prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By

entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry

is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject

and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify

any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station

will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes : One (1) prize winner:

One (1) prize winner will receive a $250 gift card to Gold & Diamond Source. (Prize value: $250.00)

(b) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within eight (8) days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WTOG/CW44 is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(c) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winner :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) One (1) winner will be randomly selected at the end of the contest period from all correct eligible entries on or about November 14th, 2017.

(c) Winner will be notified via email or telephone on or about November 14th, 2017.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winner may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by January 14th, 2018 to:

‘Supergirl’ Black Friday Survival Kit presented by Gold & Diamond Source – Contest Rules

C/O WTOG-CW44

365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716