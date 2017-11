Get on Fleek has done it again!

The site released a line of both Christmas and Hanukkah themed rompers just in time for the holidays. Each features short sleeves, attached shorts, and a zipper fly so you don’t have to take the whole one piece outfit off to use the bathroom… they thought of everything!

Santa Ugly Christmas Romper A post shared by Getonfleek.com (@getonfleek) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Classic Ugly Christmas Romper A post shared by Getonfleek.com (@getonfleek) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:06am PDT