DECLASSIFIED | Thor: Ragnarok

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Declassified with T.M. Powell, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic

The God of Thunder hammered his box office competitors this weekend with $121 million propelling Thor: Ragnarok to the top of the box office. On this edition of DECLASSIFIED, T.M. Powell discusses Thor: Ragnarok in its entirety. SPOILERS BEWARE!!!!! Find out where T.M. thinks Thor will go from here on his road to Avengers: Infinity War by checking out the video above.

Spoiler Free Review – Thor Ragnarok

The Takeover with T.M. Powell (Spoiler Free)

