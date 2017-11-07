How To Decorate Your Thanksgiving Table For Under $50

It’s time to start preparing for Thanksgiving!

Although the holiday is designated for giving thanks, it can get a bit pricey when you consider the price of food, kitchen must haves and family drama. The Huffington Post created a list of 21 affordable Thanksgiving table setting ideas all for under $50 will help ease the stress of the holiday season!

Reclaimed Wood Lanterns make a pretty and simple centerpiece.

Grapevine Napkin Rings add a touch of fall to your table.

Rustic Wood Log Pieces are great for centerpieces, as charger plates or as serving trays.

Terracotta Ramekins make oven-to-table serving personalized and cute.

Mason Jar Centerpiece can add a homemade and personal touch.

Thanksgiving Lazy Susan makes serving a breeze.

Copper Candleholders add sophistication and a unique touch to your table.

Engraved Serving Spoons add a personal touch to dinner.

Space Saving Plate Racks make the kitchen a bit more organized.

Knit Pumpkins add a rustic touch to your table.

Halo Roaster is an inexpensive piece of cookware that you’ll use forever.

Pumpkin Napkin Ring add a unique touch to ease place setting.

Turkey Platter is the perfect home for your turkey.

Simple Gravy Boat makes you look like a Thanksgiving pro.

Baker with Wood Lid adds a pop of color and utility to your table.

Geometric Placecard Holders will make your guests feel right at home.

Pumpkin Casserole Baker is a fun way to bake your casserole.

Votive Candle Centerpiece adds a rustic touch to your table.

Plaid Napkins show attention to detail.

Thanksgiving Tags add a personal touch.

Wood Napkin Rings will dress up any table.

When in doubt, check Etsy lol!

