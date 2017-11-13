Celebrate Thanksgiving with Turkey Trivia

He’s a majestic creature covered in feathers of brown. He soars through the forest about 5 feet above the ground. His piercing gobble is heard for miles around. He’s Tom Turkey; the proud, the honorable, the delicious!

But what do we really know about Tom? Sure, he tastes great when smothered in gravy and piled next to a side of mashed potatoes, but is there more to this buttery bird? Take the trivia challenge below and get to know the turkey you plan to devour on Thanksgiving Day. That Tom is a great guy!

About how many turkeys are cooked and eaten in the US on Thanksgiving? via infoplease.com 85 million 1 billion 10 million 45 million What are MALE turkeys called? via infoplease.com Tods Toms

Delicious Tots What is the average weight of a WILD male turkey? via infoplease.com 60 pounds 5 pounds 20 pounds 100 pounds True or False: only male turkeys (aka Toms) can gobble. via infoplease.com True or False: a turkey can drown if they look up in the rain. via howstuffworks.com True or False: turkeys have heart attacks. via aristotle.net True or False: a turkey’s head changes color depending on it’s mood. via farmsanctuary.org In what month do they celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada? via me, because I’m Canadian September October November Trick, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving

Do you feel any closer to our dear friend, the turkey? Or did this taste of turkey trivia make you hungry for our dear friend, the turkey? Let us know in the comments below!

