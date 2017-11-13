Critics’ Choice Awards Will Return to CW for 23rd Annual Ceremony

(Los Angeles, CA – November 7, 2017) – The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) are pleased to announce that the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air LIVE on CW44 on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 8pm. The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement, and take place once again at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

“BFCA and BTJA are thrilled to be back on The CW, where many of our finest CCA shows were nurtured,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin. “The CW is home to some of the best shows anywhere on broadcast television, and we’re looking forward to being back in their company for years to come. The Critics’ Choice Awards show has grown to be one of the most important and star-studded in Hollywood – and perhaps the most fun. We can’t wait to gather the brightest lights in film and television together again for what is sure to be a spectacular event on January 11.”

“We are delighted to welcome the Critics’ Choice Awards back to The CW, and showcase the best of both film and television during this live event in January,” said Gaye Hirsch, The CW’s head of development, who also oversees alternative and special programming. “As award season kicks into high gear, we’re thrilled we can bring viewers an exciting night filled with the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood.”

The BFCA and BTJA also announced new timelines for the Film and Television awards:

FILM AWARDS

• December 1, 2017 – Nominating ballots go out to BFCA members

• December 4, 2017 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

• December 6, 2017 – Critics’ Choice Awards Film nominations announced

• January 8, 2018 – Final ballots go out to BFCA members

• January 9, 2018 – Deadline for returning final ballots

TELEVISION AWARDS

• November 20, 2017 – Nomination Committees begin consideration

• December 4, 2017 – Nomination Committees render recommendations

• December 6, 2017 – Critics’ Choice Awards TV nominations announced

• January 8, 2018 – Final ballots go out to BTJA members

• January 9, 2018 – Deadline for returning final ballots

The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were hosted by actor and comedian T.J. Miller. “La La Land,” the most nominated film of the evening, took home eight awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay (a tie) for Damien Chazelle, Best Cinematography for Linus Sandgren, Best Production Design for David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, Best Editing for Tom Cross, Best Song, and Best Score for Justin Hurwitz. Nominated for six awards, the most of any series, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) took home four trophies including Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series. Sarah Paulson won for Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series, Courtney B. Vance for Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series, and Sterling K. Brown for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series.

About BFCA/BTJA

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) is the largest film critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio and online critics. The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) is a partner organization to the BFCA and includes TV, radio and Internet journalists who cover television on a regular basis. For more information, visit: http://www.CriticsChoice.com.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a five-night, 10-hour primetime lineup, Monday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a five-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit http://www.cwtvpr.com.

