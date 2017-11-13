The CW Announces Full Season Order for ‘Dynasty!’

November 8, 2017 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network has given a full season order to its seductive new primetime drama DYNASTY. The announcement was made today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

Wealth, power, deception, and double-dealing… what does it take to build a dynasty? A modern re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap, centering on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other. DYNASTY (Wednesdays, 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) stars Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”) and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”), with Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), and Grant Show (“Melrose Place”).

DYNASTY is from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”).