The CW Announces Full Season Order for ‘Dynasty!’

Filed Under: dynasty
Dynasty -- Image Number: DYN1_Mansion_Group_0608rc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington and Nathalie Kelley as Cristal Flores -- Photo: Christopher Fragapane/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

November 8, 2017 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network has given a full season order to its seductive new primetime drama DYNASTY. The announcement was made today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

Wealth, power, deception, and double-dealing… what does it take to build a dynasty? A modern re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap, centering on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other. DYNASTY (Wednesdays, 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) stars Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”) and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”), with Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), and Grant Show (“Melrose Place”).

DYNASTY is from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl”), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”).

More from Dynasty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
DynastyFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live