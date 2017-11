The Charity Polo Classic presented by Morgan Auto Group is one of the most unique charity events in the Tampa area. There is a distinguished excitement surrounding a competitive polo match. This type of event provides a unique way to entertain clients, network with an elite audience, and enjoy a different type of fundraising experience than a traditional gala. Learn more about the Charity Polo Classic on this episode of Bayside.

More information on the link below:

www.charitypoloclassic.com