Bayside: Florida Covering Kids & Families (12/3)

No one plans to get sick or hurt, but most people need medical care at some point. Health coverage helps pay for these costs and protects you from very high expenses. Did you know the average cost of a 3-day hospital stay is $30,000? Or that fixing a broken leg can cost up to $7,500? Having health coverage can help protect you from high, unexpected costs like these. There are other important benefits of health insurance. Plans available in the Health Insurance Marketplace (and most other plans) provide free preventive care. They also cover some costs for prescription drugs. On this episode of Bayside, we learn more about Florida Covering Kids & Families.

For more info, follow the links below:

www.coveringflorida.org

www.healthcare.gov