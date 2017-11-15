Bayside: Florida Covering Kids & Families (12/3)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, December 3rd at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under: Bayside

No one plans to get sick or hurt, but most people need medical care at some point. Health coverage helps pay for these costs and protects you from very high expenses. Did you know the average cost of a 3-day hospital stay is $30,000? Or that fixing a broken leg can cost up to $7,500? Having health coverage can help protect you from high, unexpected costs like these. There are other important benefits of health insurance. Plans available in the Health Insurance Marketplace (and most other plans) provide free preventive care. They also cover some costs for prescription drugs. On this episode of Bayside, we learn more about Florida Covering Kids & Families.

For more info, follow the links below:

www.coveringflorida.org

www.healthcare.gov

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
DynastyFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live