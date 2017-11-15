Bayside: Pinellas Hope (12/17)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, December 17th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under: Bayside

Ten years ago, there was a homeless crisis in Pinellas County. People were sleeping on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall and camping in parks and neighborhoods all over the county. That crisis led to the founding of Pinellas Hope, a temporary shelter that provides homeless men and women privacy and safe place to leave their belongings during the day or while they are work. Created in 2007 as a five-month program, this innovative facility is now observing its 10th anniversary. On this episode of Bayside, a decade of optimism, charity and leadership as we celebrate Pinellas Hope.

For more info, follow the link below:

pinellashope.org

