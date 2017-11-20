DECLASSIFIED: Justice League

Justice League took over the top spot at the box office this weekend, even if the results were a little underwhelming for the studio and fans. On this edition of DECLASSIFIED, T.M. Powell discusses Justice League in its entirety. SPOILERS BEWARE!!!!! Find out what T.M. thought of film including secrets scenes and one not so surprising return by checking out the video above.

Spoiler Free Review – Justice League

The Takeover with T.M. Powell (Spoiler Free)

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!