The Takeover: Thanksgiving Contenders & Pretenders

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Film Critic T.M. Powell, movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

Movie theaters are full of new releases and big movies at Thanksgiving with many of the films looking for recognition in the upcoming Movie Awards Season. On this edition of The Takeover, T.M. Powell examines a few movies including Coco, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and decides if they are a Contender or Pretender concerning nominations during Movie Award Season. Check out the video above to see what movie is buzz worthy.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

More from T.M. Powell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
DynastyFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live