This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Filed Under: Recipe, Thanksgiving

Sure, Thanksgiving dinner is nice… but what ever happened to breakfast? Is it not the most important meal of the day?

Breakfast makes a glorious Thanksgiving comeback with these Cinnamon Roll Turkeys! This recipe is easy, kid-friendly and a great way to use up any leftover Halloween candy. Follow the steps below of watch the video above to make these on Turkey Day!

Start with refrigerated cinnamon rolls. Place them on a cookie sheet and bake at 350° for 20 minutes.

screen shot 2017 11 20 at 9 39 23 am This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Cook up some bacon.

screen shot 2017 11 20 at 9 39 58 am This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Ice the cinnamon rolls.

screen shot 2017 11 20 at 9 40 27 am This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Add adorable candy eyeballs and a candy corn beak.

screen shot 2017 11 20 at 9 41 02 am This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Add bacon feathers.

screen shot 2017 11 20 at 9 41 13 am This Thanksgiving, Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Only Thing That Matter

Gobble them up!

Let us know if you gave this recipe a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

