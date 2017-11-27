DIY Coffee Eye Serum

Say goodbye to puffy eyes and dark circles! This DIY serum made with household items will bring your puffy eyes back to life.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make this DIY at home.

Start by adding 1 cup of coffee grounds to a mason jar.

Cover the ground in sweet almond oil.

Add 1 tbsp of grapeseed oil.

Add 1 tbsp of vitamin E oil.

Seal the mason jar as tightly as you can. Let the mixture set 4-5 days.

Strain the mixture with a cheesecloth.

Pour the mixture into a bottle.

Bye bye, puffy eyes!

