Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Filed Under: Holidays, Recipe

The holiday season can be stressful. There’s shopping to do, family to reconnect with and food to cook. But all that hustle and bustle can leave you a bit overwhelmed. Enter our new favorite, holiday cocktail!

Jingle Juice is a punch-like cocktail that is sure to brighten your holiday (aka get you LIT)! Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this recipe at home.

Add cran-apple juice to a large punch bowl.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 35 44 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Add Prosecco to the juice.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 36 35 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Add red moscato to the mix.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 37 06 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

More booze! Add vodka to the mix.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 37 29 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Add a bag of cranberries. Tip: If you freeze the cranberries overnight, they act as delicious, little ice cubes.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 37 48 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Add some lime slices and mint for garnish.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 38 35 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Wet the rim of a glass and dip it in sugar.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 38 47 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Serve.

screen shot 2017 11 28 at 11 39 08 am Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

Let us know if you gave Jingle Juice a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. UBER OR DESIGNATE A DRIVER. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
DynastyFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live