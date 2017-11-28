Jingle Juice Is Here To Help You Through The Holidays

The holiday season can be stressful. There’s shopping to do, family to reconnect with and food to cook. But all that hustle and bustle can leave you a bit overwhelmed. Enter our new favorite, holiday cocktail!

Jingle Juice is a punch-like cocktail that is sure to brighten your holiday (aka get you LIT)! Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this recipe at home.

Add cran-apple juice to a large punch bowl.

Add Prosecco to the juice.

Add red moscato to the mix.

More booze! Add vodka to the mix.

Add a bag of cranberries. Tip: If you freeze the cranberries overnight, they act as delicious, little ice cubes.

Add some lime slices and mint for garnish.

Wet the rim of a glass and dip it in sugar.

Serve.

Let us know if you gave Jingle Juice a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. UBER OR DESIGNATE A DRIVER.