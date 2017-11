November 28, 2017 (Burbank, CA) ─ Nicollette Sheridan (“Desperate Housewives,” “Knots Landing”) has been cast as Alexis Carrington in DYNASTY on The CW. Alexis Carrington is the first wife of Blake Carrington and mother to Fallon and Steven. She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers.

