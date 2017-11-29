10 {Alternative} DIY Christmas Decorations

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how much I hate your branches!

Yes, it’s true; I’m not a fan of the real Christmas tree. They smell like a winter wonderland and look so pretty when lit, but they’re a mess. And my dismay does not end with the tree. I have a small issue with all of the Christmas decorations many hold so near and dear. The ornaments are ordinary and the centerpieces probably belonged to your great-grandmother (that means they’re OLD). Year after year, we are forced to pull out those dull and dusty decorations. I need a change!

With a little help from the Internet, I found the change I was so desperately looking for. Below, I compiled a list of alternative Christmas decorations that also happen to be DIY – which means less expensive! Take a look↓↓

Christmas Tree

1. Wine Cork Tree | Full tutorial on askannamoseley.com

2. String Light Wall Tree | Full tutorial on marthastewart.com

3. Chalkboard Tree | Full tutorial for large chalkboard on agoodehouse.com and small chalkboard on craft-o-maniac.com

4. Wall Hanging Print Tree | Full tutorial on almostmakesperfect.com

Exploring The Upside Down Christmas Tree Phenomenon (Video)https://t.co/AUco2U3XLv pic.twitter.com/HGDaJYuP5H — SouthFloridaReporter (@SFLReporter) November 28, 2017

This Upside-Down Christmas Tree Puts a New Spin on a Holiday Tradition https://t.co/YtA06k5pS0 pic.twitter.com/pzHzOH1Qpz — Cass D'Alessandro (@CassDalessandro) April 15, 2017

5. Upside Christmas Trees | Buy yours on target.com

Ornaments

5. Cinnamon Applesauce Heart Ornaments | Full tutorial on katyelliott.com

6. Faux Mercury Glass Ornaments | Full tutorial on thefrugalhomemaker.com

7. Giant Ornament Balloons | Full tutorial on studiodiy.com

Centerpieces

8. Hydrangea and Cranberry Centerpiece | Full tutorial on oceanfrontshack.com

9. Candle and Ornament Box Centerpiece | Full tutorial on theidearoom.net

10. DIY Birch Log Vase with Cranberry Branches | Full tutorial on julieblanner.com

Happy Decorating and Happy Holidays!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay