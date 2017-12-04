CONTEST | ’2 Broke Girls’ Legendary Monster Week (12/11-12/15)

All the jaw-dropping, heart-pounding action of Monster Jam is coming to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, January 13th, 2018 and CW44 is giving you the chance to be part of it! Featuring all the biggest, baddest beasts on wheels, Monster Jam is the most electrifying sporting event on the planet. If you think you can handle the madness, don’t miss your chance to experience the best trucks and drivers take to the dirt by attending the Monster Jam.

Just watch “2 Broke Girls” Monday, December 11th, 2017 and end on Friday, December 15th, 2017 between 7:00pm and 8:00pm and be the fourth caller after the call-in number is shown on the screen. The fourth caller each night will win a pair of tickets to Monster Jam on Saturday, January 13th, 2018, compliments of FELD Entertainment!

Official Contest Rules