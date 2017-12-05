Credit: Footage Firm, Inc.

Nothing brings the holidays home like the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree in the living room or den. What makes it even more special is picking out your own Christmas tree or cutting it down yourself. Below are some of the best Christmas tree cutting experiences can be found in the Tampa Bay area.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm

3325 Treiman Blvd.

Dade City, FL 33523

(352) 583-3647

www.ergletrees.com Holiday traditions thrive at the award-winning Ergle Christmas Tree Farm. For more than 26 years, the Harris family farm has hosted visitors from the Tampa Bay area and beyond with its year-round Christmas spirit. In addition to selecting and cutting down your own Christmas tree, visitors can tour the farm on a miniature locomotive, pick fresh blueberries right off the bush and spend some time with the farm’s barnyard animals. Family fun and making holiday memories to cherish is the theme at the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm.

Lazy Acres Christmas Tree Farm

14920 Swift Road

Dade City, FL 33525

(352) 567-6808

www.lazylayacres.com The Lay family has been welcoming Christmas tree shoppers for over 30 years. Its Dade City farm offers an experience that goes beyond selecting and cutting a Christmas tree your family will enjoy through the holiday season. Lazy Acres Christmas Tree Farm makes fresh-cut wreaths and tree stands that will easily hold whichever Christmas tree you select. It also has farm animals and a petting area to spark your holiday spirit. Lazy Acres Christmas Tree Farm is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest

35317 Huff Road

Eustis, FL 32736

(352) 357-9863

www.santaschristmastreeforest.com Leave city life behind and spend the day getting into the holiday spirit at Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest. Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, this family-oriented farm offers personalized Christmas tree cutting, hay rides, campfires, kiddie cart rides and a chance to visit with a variety of farm animals. Children of all ages can also visit with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays between 12 noon and 4 p.m..

Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland

10001 N.E. 27 Terrace

Anthony, FL 32617

(352) 629-5634

www.kandykanechristmas.com Simplicity meets tradition at Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland. Choose from rows and rows of live, growing trees. Saws are provided free of charge, as well as netting wrap to bring your special Christmas tree home. Tree selection and cutting begins the day after Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Additional hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. You can also choose and cut your Christmas tree on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.