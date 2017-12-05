Filed Under:toy drive, video

Our good friend Orlando, host of WiLD 94.1’s morning Freakshow, is at it again! Every year, he hosts a toy drive extravaganza unlike any other, and this year’s is even BIGGER!

From December 8th-16th, Orlando will live in a tower built in the metroPCS parking lot on the corner of Dale Mabry and Columbus Dr in Tampa. During the 8-day stretch, he will collect toys, bicycles, gift cards or cash all to benefit the Children’s Home Network! For more info on Orlando’s 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, log on to wild941.com/toydrive.

Okay, the man is going to live in a tower for 8 days… so obviously, we have some questions. In the video above, CW44’s Vanessa asks Orlando the hard-hitting questions you want answered – we’re talking dirty details, people! Stay until the end to see some hilarious bloopers, too!

