Most of us have our go-to, Little Black Dress sitting in the closet at all times, but what are we to do when the LBD isn’t enough? Sometimes the LBD needs some help. Luckily, the LBD can be dressed up or down in a snap and it’s perfect for every occasion.

Simply pull out your LBD and accessorize away – it’s really that simple. Take your simple dress, load on the accessories, and party the night away without having to spend a fortune on your outfit. Check out the simple, but gorgeous, looks below.

Casual LBD | Perfect for a day out with friends.

LBD – Lulus | Sneakers – Asos | Hat – Lulus |

Backpack – Asos | Bomber – Asos | Lipstick – NYX

Glitzy LBD | This look is great for a holiday party.

LBD – Lulus | Clutch – Lulus | Shoes | Dillard’s |

Necklace – Lulus | Lipstick – NYX |

Business LBD | You’ll be the most fashionable in the office.

LBD – Lulus | Blazer – Asos | Heel – Asos | Watch – Asos |

Bag – Asos | Sunglasses – Asos | Lipstick – NYX |

Date LBD | Take the anxiety out of date night.

LBD – Lulus | Jacket – Asos | Boots – Asos |

Cross Body Bag – Asos | Lipstick – NYX | Necklace – Amazon |

It’s so easy! Let us know if you gave any of these looks a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.