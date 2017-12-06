Credits Below

Do I hear the faint ding-a-ling of jingle bells in the distance? Why, yes I do! That must mean the holiday season is upon us!

This festive time of year is full of joy, family and food… but let’s face it, it can be pretty stressful. Our minds are swirling with confusion; there is so much to plan and so much shopping to do! Although I can’t help you with the cooking, wrapping or preparing for the in-laws, I can help you with your shopping. Below, I have provided you with 16 gift ideas for every type of person in your life AND they are all under $60! Take a look↓↓

For the Techie

iDevices iGrill Mini | Available here for $24.39. For the techie/grill-master, this Bluetooth thermometer works with your smart phone to keep you and your meat at the right temperature.

Tego PowerGrid | Available here for $59. Allows you to charge TWO devices simultaneously while on the go. And it comes in four, stylish colors.

In Charge With Marble Print Phone Power Bank | Available here for $20. Charge your phone in style!

Niceshop® Portable USB-Powered Mini Fridge | Available here for $34.99. Keep your drinks cold (or warm) while you work with this USB powered mini fridge.

For the Fitness Fan

Asobu The Beat Silicone Hydra Bottle | Available here for $19.99. Plays and stores your phone while amplifying your music.

PocketBands | Available here for $9.95. This genius little arm band holds your key or your cash in its secret pocket while you workout!

Sign Up For a 5k | Sign up for you and a friend and run together. Try the Tampa Beer Run for $35/person, or the Gasparilla 5k in Tampa for $30/person.

For the Fashionista

Missguided Velvet Clutch Bag with Chain Handle | Available here for $26.50. Velvet is a big trend this season. This little clutch is the perfect accessory for the fashionista in your life.

ASOS Oversized Square Scarf in Black Based Plaid Check | Available here for $19.50. Keep your fashionista cozy and stylish with this oversized scarf.

Lord & Berry ASOS Exclusive Atelier Set | Available here for $35. This kit has everything a beauty love needs, plus it comes in a very cute bag.

Capri Blue Jean Watercolor Jar Candle | Available here for $30. It’s pretty and it smells good!

Spitfire Sharper Edge 2 Black and Green Mirrored Sunglasses | Available here for $45. Mirrored glasses are the hottest trend in shades!

For the Foodie

Craft a Brew Beer Making Kit | Available here for $44.95. Give the gift of beer! This kit comes with all of the basic equipment, ingredients and instructions you need to make your own beer.

Holiday Sweet Treats | Available here beginning at $24.99. Cookies and chocolate are always a treat during the holidays.

Beehive Cheese & Creminelli Salami Collection | Available here for $49.95. The meat and cheese lover in your life needs this collection. Includes a wedge of Barely Buzzed cheese, Beehive Rusk crackers, salami from Utah’s Crisitano Creminelli and piquant blood orange preserves.

Plated Subscription | Available here, starting at $30. Plated delivers everything you need for a beautiful meal right to your door.

BONUS

A Free Gift | Not in the mood to shop? Watch CW44 all holiday season for your chance to win a variety of prizes. Go to our contest page for more info.

Happy holidays and happy shopping!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay