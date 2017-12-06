Filed Under:contest, Masters of Illusion
Credit: themahaffey.com

Imagine a magic show that includes Grand Illusions, escapologists, beautiful dancers, exotic animal and quick change artists and you have Masters of Ilusion Live! at The Mahaffey Theater. Sit back, enjoy this comedy magic show for children of all ages, and perhaps participate in performing tricks.

How to Win

It’s no illusion 😜 CW44 wants to give you tickets to see Masters of Illusion Live!. Just watch Masters of Illusion Friday, December 22nd, 2017 between 8:00pm and 9:00pm and be the fourth caller after the call-in number is shown on the screen. The fourth caller will win four tickets to Masters of Illusion Live! at the Mahaffey Theater on January 27th, 2018!

Official Contest Rules

