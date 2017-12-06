Credit: Footage Firm, Inc.

Breaking News: The holidays are here! It’s crunch time people!

If you’re like most red-blooded holiday shoppers, you have no idea where the time went. Your gift list is growing, your time is diminishing and panic is quickly setting in. Have no fear, CW44 is here! This list of last-minute holiday gifts should help ease the pain of the season.

1. Gift Card | It may seem a little impersonal, but you should have thought of that before you waited ’till the last-minute, lol. Gift cards are a great last-minute gift because it gives the receiver freedom. Try a massage, a Cloud 9 experience or Amazon! Many restaurants like Bonefish, Outback, Carrabba’s, TGI Fridays and others give you a $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. This type of promotion allows you to give a little more or buy yourself a nice dinner. With this gift, everybody wins!

2. HomeMade Gift Basket | If you are looking for a more personal gift, try putting together a gift basket. Focus on what the person is passionate about and choose 3 or 4 quality pieces to put in the basket. If the receiver is a wine-o, throw in a nice bottle of wine, some cheese and crackers and a good bar of chocolate. If the receiver loves music, try an iTunes gift card, a new pair of headphones and a portable speaker system. If they love makeup, try some new makeup brushes, a Naked eyeshadow palette and a decorative hand-mirror. Be creative!

3. Spa Package | We don’t always spend the time and money we should on ourselves. We may need a massage, but we won’t go out of our way to get it. We are dying for a pedicure, but it isn’t part of our monthly budget. Sometimes the best gift is the gift of relaxation. A spa gift card allows the receiver to take the time they deserve on themselves. You can buy a gift card for any service and allow the receiver to choose.

4. Sign Up For Marathon | This one comes with a warning. Only sign up for a marathon for someone who truly wants to run a marathon. DO NOT force this on the unwilling, it will cause a big fight! Choose a marathon that you are both dying to try and then run it together. This is a great gift because it allows you to do something together and try something different and exciting. Try a fun marathon like the Color Run or the 5k Zombie Run.

BONUS | Win them a prize from CW44! The holiday season = contest season at CW44, and a prize is a great gift. Head to our CONTEST page and get your hands on a prize!

Hopefully, one of these last-minute ideas will get you through the holidays. Happy Holidays!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay