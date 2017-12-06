By T.M. Powell
As we all wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to open, James Franco is gaining some serious Oscar Buzz in the most unusual way. On this edition of The Takeover, T.M. Powell discusses how one of the worst movies of all time The Room inspired one of this season’s potential Awards darling The Disaster Artist. Find out what T.M. thought of the film & how much money he thinks The Last Jedi will make in its debut. Check out the video to find out the answers.

Full Review – The Disaster Artist

