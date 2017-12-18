Credit: charitypoloclassic.com/

Tampa, Fla. (December 13, 2017) – The Charity Polo Classic on February 24, 2018, presented by Morgan Auto Group, is one of the most unique charity events in the Tampa area and this year 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Children’s Cancer Center, Clothes to Kids, Ryan Nece Foundation and Morgan Auto Group’s Helping Hands Fund. Gates will open at noon.

After the presentation of colors and the singing of the National Anthem by retired Sergeant Sonya Bryson, the feature match will begin at 1:30 PM. The Derby-inspired event features live entertainment, cuisine from top Tampa Bay restaurants, prominent business members and local celebrities including this year’s hosts: Wild 94.1’s Orlando Davis, Fox 13’s Jen Epstein and Charley Belcher and 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo. In 2017 over $287,000 was raised and the event was sold out. This year, the committee anticipates over $300,000 raised and another sold out event.

The polo match features top polo stars from around the world. During half time guests can take part in the time honored tradition of the stomping of the divots. Additional activities are scheduled throughout the day including games and ‘Best Dressed’ awards. Information on the activities and tickets can be found at www.charitypoloclassic.com.

About Charity Polo Classic

There is a distinguished excitement surrounding a competitive polo match. This type of event provides as a unique way to entertain clients, network with an elite audience, and enjoy a different type of fundraising experience than a traditional gala. The Charity Polo Classic has raised approximately nearly $1,000,000 for multiple organizations in and around Tampa Bay since their first event in 2012.

The 501(c)3 is made up entirely of volunteers from the Tampa Bay community who all have a common goal of making a significant impact on their community. Planning the event takes a lot of time and energy. The board and committees are comprised of professionals from around the Tampa Bay area. Members of the group come from diverse business backgrounds and industries.

The Charity Polo Classic offers sponsorship opportunities that give individuals and companies a very different social and marketing experience. To become a sponsor or to purchase individual tickets or tables for the Charity Polo Classic, please visit www.charitypoloclassic.com.

About 2018 Beneficiaries

Please visit www.childrenscancercenter.org , www.ryannecefoundation.com , www.clothestokids.org, and https://www.morganautogroup.com for information on the benefiting charities.