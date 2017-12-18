The sweetest way to exfoliate! You can make this DIY sugar cookie scrub with ingredients you have in your kitchen.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this DIY a try.

Add 1 cup of sugar to a bowl.

Add 1 cup of brown sugar to a separate bowl.

Add 1/4 cup of coconut oil to both sugars.

Add 1/2 tsp of vanilla to both.

Add 1/2 tsp of almond oil to both.

Stir both mixes.

Tie a piece of twine to the top of a mason jar. Add the mixes in layers to jar.

Use the label we made below for the lid of your jar! To use the label, click the photo below, print it, cut it out and glue it to your mason jar lid.