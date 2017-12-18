The sweetest way to exfoliate! You can make this DIY sugar cookie scrub with ingredients you have in your kitchen.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this DIY a try.

Add 1 cup of sugar to a bowl.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 4 59 23 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Add 1 cup of brown sugar to a separate bowl.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 4 59 43 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Add 1/4 cup of coconut oil to both sugars.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 5 00 09 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Add 1/2 tsp of vanilla to both.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 5 00 24 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Add 1/2 tsp of almond oil to both.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 5 00 49 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Stir both mixes.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 5 01 07 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Tie a piece of twine to the top of a mason jar. Add the mixes in layers to jar.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 5 01 56 pm DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

Credit: Hello Giggles

Use the label we made below for the lid of your jar! To use the label, click the photo below, print it, cut it out and glue it to your mason jar lid. 

 

cookielid DIY Sugar Cookie Scrub

 

