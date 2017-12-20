Few things are quite as exciting as a fireworks show. The bright colors and sounds are impressive enough on their own, but watching a fireworks show coordinated with music and even storytelling is truly spectacular. Check out some of these amazing New Year’s Eve firework shows here in Tampa Bay.

Light Up Tampa Bay

Channelside Bay Plaza

615 Channelside Drive

Tampa , FL 33602

(813) 223-4250

(813) 223-4250 www.channelsidebayplaza.com Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 8 p.m.Watch as Channelside "lights up" Tampa Bay with live entertainment and a midnight fireworks show and ball drop along the downtown Tampa waterfront. The party ends at 2 a.m. on January 1st.



Busch Gardens

10165 N. McKinley Drive

Tampa, FL 33612

(888) 800-5447

www.buschgardens.com Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 9 a.m.



Join Busch Gardens for an awesome New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31! Enjoy thrill rides in the dark, jam out to music throughout the park and ring in the new year with a park-wide countdown and spectacular fireworks show in Gwazi Park. The park open until 1 a.m. so you can make the first hour in 2018 a thrilling one! Admission to the New Year’s Eve Celebration is included with paid admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

First Night

St. Petersburg FL 33731

(727) 823-8906

www.firstnightstpete.com Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 4 p.m. First Night St. Petersburg is the LARGEST family friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration of the Arts in the great State of Florida. They ring in the New Year with music, drama, games, comedy, lights, dance, fire, bubbles, stories, creative fun, fireworks and much more! This December 31, 2017 we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary of bringing the City of St. Petersburg Art in Unexpected Places. Fireworks start at 8pm.

Jackson’s Bistro

601 S. Harbour Island Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33602

(813) 277-0112

www.jacksonsbistro.com Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 9 p.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and Jackson’s 20th Anniversary on December 31st starting at 9pm. The New Year’s Eve party at Jackson’s is one of Tampa’s most popular celebrations. Enjoy prime views to watch Tampa’s largest Midnight firework show, complimentary midnight Champagne Toast & Balloon Drop, party favors, waterfront party areas, the area’s hottest DJs spinning your favorites and Tampa’s best waterfront & downtown views. Tickets start at $50.

Light Up It Up Clearwater

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

www.lightitupclearwater.com

Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. Clearwater Beach’s Annual Fireworks Celebration is coming! On New Year’s Eve, grab a bite to eat, relax with your toes in the sand, watch one of our world famous sunsets and then ring in the New Year with Fireworks at midnight, compliments of the Beach Chamber of Commerce and our wonderful sponsors. As one of U.S. News Travel’s top 5 kid-friendly places to ring in the New Year it’s sure to be a celebration not quickly forgotten!