Don’t get tied in knots over wrapping gifts. Check out the 1-2-3’s of perfect and easy wrapping to get you started—and finished—in no time.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to perfect your wrapping.

Measure How Much Paper to Cut | You’ll  need about 2 1/2 times the width of the box. Fold in the cut side of the paper for a clean edge.

wrap1 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Secure with Double Stick Tape | Then trim the excess paper.
wrap2 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Fold the Open Ends of the Paper | Fold the top triangle down to meet the bottom triangle. Fold both pieces in to make a clean edge.

wrap3 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Secure with Double Stick Tape 

1 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Add a Ribbon | Tie in a bow and trim the extra.

wrap4 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Bonus: Add a Tassel | Start with a skein of embroidery thread. Cut off 12 inches. Cut the piece in half. Tie one piece around the middle of the skein. Tie the other string 1/2 inch below the top of the tassel. Trim the excess. Cut the bottom of the tassel. Tie to the gift. 
wrap51 Dont Stress Heres How to Really Wrap a Gift

Hope this helps. Happy Holidays!

