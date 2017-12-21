The Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala

Hosted by Howie Mandel, the All New Special Features Performances from Comedians Including Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, and More from the Just For Laughs Festival

Also Premiering January 10, the New Comedy Special “Animal Crackers,”

Hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino

Digital Series “Lie Detector,” Recorded at the Just For Laughs Festival,

Launches January 10 on CW Seed

December 21, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA, an all-new primetime comedy special, presented in partnership with Just For Laughs. Featuring stand-up performances from comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, and more, it will premiere Wednesday, January 10, 8:00-9:30 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and hosted by Howie Mandel, the special, now in its third year on The CW, also includes performances from Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, and Gina Yashere.

THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA will be followed by a brand new comedy special, ANIMAL CRACKERS, hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. ANIMAL CRACKERS shows professional mascots taking their jobs a little too seriously, and surprising unsuspecting passersby in the real world with hilarious pranks. From Brian Graden Media and Smoke & Mirrors Productions, with executive producers Brian Graden, Gaurav Misra, Lois Curren, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser, and Michael Kennedy.

Also launching January 10 on CW Seed, The CW’s digital channel, is the new digital comedy series LIE DETECTOR, hosted by the Lucas Brothers, Kenny and Keith Lucas. Recorded at the Just For Laughs Festival, comedians are hooked up to a real lie detector, with a real technician, and asked yes or no questions that they can’t joke their way out of answering. With appearances from Desus & Mero, Sasheer Zamata, Cameron Esposito, Vladimir Caamano, and many others.