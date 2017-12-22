Filed Under:Holidays, tips

Regifting is a perfect save when you’re in a crunch and need a present, but it can easily backfire.

Miss Lora, etiquette expert and author of Y’all Are Rude!, has some key advice on what NOT to do when regifting.

Don’t Give a Gift That Makes No Sense | Think about the person. Try to envision the person using the gift.

Don’t Regift in the Same Circle of Friends/Family | When you receive a gift that you’re not fond of, put a note on it with the name of the person who gave it to you.  This will help you avoid regifting to someone in the same circle.

Don’t Keep the Original Wrapping | Reused wrapping is a BIG RED FLAG. It screams “Regift!” Sped a couple of bucks to buy some new wrapping to make the gift unique to the new receiver.

The Best Regifting Items

  • Gift cards – with a FULL balance
  • Cash

Hope this helps!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
DynastyFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live