NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: Couples kiss after midnight in Times Square during the New Years Eve celebration on January 1, 2013 in New York City. An estimated one million revelers from around the world endured long hours of cold weather to have a front seat to this year's star studded celebration. (Photo by Christopher Gregory/Getty Images)

The fast approach of the New Year causes profound reflection. Deep, thought-provoking questions enter our minds as we search for answers. Questions like, “How much does the Ball in Times Square weigh?” or “What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ mean?” pop into mind as the days roll on.

Never fear, oh enlightened ones, this New Year’s Trivia Game was concocted just for you. Play the game to see how much you know or follow the answer key at the bottom of the page to quench your thirst for knowledge!

1. In what year was the first “Ball Drop” in Times Square? (via ibtimes.com)

1921 1899 1907 1960

2. About how much does the Ball in Times Square weigh? (via ibtimes.com)

6,000 lbs 12,000 lbs 100,000 lbs 50,000 lbs

3. What color underwear do Italians wear on New Year’s Eve to them bring good luck? (via ibtimes.com)

Green Blue Red No Undies

4. What does the New Year’s classic “Auld Lang Syne” mean? (via ibtimes.com)

Times Gone By New Year’s Song All Year Long Old Year Gone

5. About how many glasses of champagne are consumed on New Year’s Eve? (via patch.com)

1 billion glasses 24 million glasses 360 million glasses 700 million glasses

6. What do the Dutch burn in the streets on New Year’s Eve? (via infoplease.com)

Candles Christmas Trees Bad Memories from the Past Year Wood

7. At midnight on New Year’s in Spain, they eat 12 of what as a symbol of 12 great months to come? (via infoplease.com)

Nuts Hot Dogs Beans Grapes

8. True or False: Eating lobster is said to bring bad luck if eaten on New Year’s Eve. (via ibtimes.com)

Click for Answer Key

Happy New Year!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay