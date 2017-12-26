NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: A young woman lies on the ground amid ticker tape as revellers gather in Times Square on New Years Eve January 1, 2007 in New York City. People from around the globe watched the famous ball drop at midnight to ring in 2007. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

So you didn’t get those shoes or that laptop you asked Santa for this holiday season, but there is one last sliver of hope left in 2017… Your New Year’s Eve plans!

Now, you could sit on your couch with a bottle (or two) of champagne and say goodbye to 2017 all by your lonesome… Or you could get out and enjoy everything your own backyard has to offer! Tampa Bay may not be New York’s Times Square, but it is pretty amazing. Our area is full of New Year’s Eve events. Ring in the New Year the right way with one of these Tampa Bay parties! Some events listed are family friendly and others are more adult!

Sunday, December 31st 2017

Downtown St. Pete

First Night’s Silver Anniversary St. Petersburg | First Night St. Petersburg is the LARGEST family friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration of the Arts in the great State of Florida. They ring in the New Year with music, drama, games, comedy, lights, dance, fire, bubbles, stories, creative fun, fireworks and much more! This December 31, 2017 we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary of bringing the City of St. Petersburg Art in Unexpected Places. Advanced Cover | $12 adults, $5 children 6-12, children 5 and under are free. Day Of | $15 adults, $10 children 6-12.

More info.

Club Sport | Join Club Sport in our last pub crawl of the year as we pregame for NYE in downtown St. Pete! 5 downtown bars are opening their doors early to be sure you get 5 free drinks to start your night off right! Only dress code: JUST WEAR WHITE! Standard Cover | $20.

More info.

Clearwater

Shephard’s Beach Resort | Enjoy a great view of the fireworks, a 20 foot LED screen to watch the ball drop in NYC, 4 bars to party at, and much more! Cover | Dec. 26 – Dec. 31 is $40.

More info.

Tampa

Club Prana | Features 5 Levels of celebration with Champagne Toast, view of fireworks and so much more! When midnight strikes, enjoy a complimentary champagne toast while partying on any one of the 5 floors. Cover| GA: $30, Couple Package: $50, Couple VIP: $100

More info.

Channelside | Watch the largest fireworks display in the Tampa Bay area from the waterfront hotspot, Channelside. Cover: FREE!

More info.

This is just a tiny taste of the big parties Tampa Bay has to offer! What are your plans for December 31st?

***Enjoy yourself, but do it responsibly!

Call a Cab or Uber this New Year’s Eve:

Tampa Bay Uber

Yellow Cab – (813) 253-0121

United Cab – (813) 251-5555

Yellow Cab – (727) 204-4212

Downtown Yellow Taxi – (727) 379-4440

AAA and Budweiser also offer a program called Tow to Go that will operate on New Years’ Eve. AAA will tow your car and take you home for free regardless of whether you are a member or not. Just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and a tow truck will pick you up and your car to get you both home safely.

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay