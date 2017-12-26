The trick to reduce stress and improve your mood is simple!

A rich antioxidant is associated with lower risks of depression. Antioxidants are found in a number of fruits and vegetables. Strawberries, blackberries, apples and oranges contain all the necessary nutrients. Of course, there’s nothing wrong having fun from time to time! Relax with a good book, a long bath or a comedy movie marathon. A drink here and there can help ease the stress, as well, but don’t go overboard. Alcohol is a depressant and too much can have an adverse reaction.

