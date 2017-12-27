According to Pinterest, the website has seen a 75 percent increase in beauty-related pins.

With all of the new beauty, make up and style pins, Pinterest has been able to predict the top trends to try in 2018.

Lashes are high on the list with a 125 percent increase in searches.

Pins and searches for cleansing oils are up a whopping 555 percent and lip tints have seen a 414 percent increase in pins.

Slicked back hair, graphic nails and naked eye pallets are among the top most Pinned categories.

What does this mean for 2018?

Bold lashes and lash extensions will be your face’s main attraction.

Cleansing oils, such as Burt’s Bees Cleansing Oil with Coconut & Argan and DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, will replace your standard cleanser. Benefit: Removes more makeup/impurities than normal cleansers and hydrates skin.

Lip tints, such as E.L.F. Aqua Beauty Radiant Gel Lip Tint and Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint, are long-lasting alternatives to lipstick. Benefit: The color stays on your lips and it won’t travel to your teeth.

The slicked hair will be the new bad-hair-day look. The ‘do is fairly easy to reproduce – give this tutorial a try. Benefit: Great option for a bad hair day.

Graphic nails will replace your standard red polish. Benefit: Dresses up a t-shirt and jeans.

Naked eye pallets will replace your multi-colored pallets. Give Naked 2 and Naked 3 a try in 2018. Benefit: Compliment most skin tones and go with everything.