Apple cider vinegar is a great dietary supplement, but it can help you around the house in many other ways.

Sore Throat Cure | A mixture of apple cider vinegar cayenne pepper, cinnamon and honey can soothe your throat for up to an entire day.

Mouthwash | You can mix a teaspoon into a cup of water and gargle, or rub it directly onto your teeth as a whitener.

Skin Toner | Mix 3 parts ACV with one part water and dab on your face with a cotton pad. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then rinse it off.

Detox Bath | Add half a cup in with your bathtime favorites (essential oils, epsom salts) to feel cleaner inside and out.

Household Cleaner | Half ACV, half water and a few drops of essential oils creates a gentle cleanser that works on almost any surface.

TIP: Opt for the raw, organic, unpasteurized apple cider vinegar with “The Mother.”

 

