Eye creams and gels can be expensive, but care for your skin doesn’t have to make you broke.

Give this DIY, firming and hydrating eye gel a try! Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this one a try.

Begin by putting 1 1/2 tbsp of Aloe Vera Gel into a small bowl.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 09 45 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Ad 1 tsp of strongly brewer coffee.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 11 27 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Add 1 tbsp of Witch Hazel.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 10 53 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Add 2 drops of Cypress Essential Oil.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 12 24 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Mix thoroughly.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 13 28 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Apply a light coat to under eye and eye lid. Avoid eye contact.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 14 18 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 10 14 48 am DIY Firming And Hydrating Eye Gel

Benefits: Aloe vera reduces skin inflammation. It also moisturizes and helps remove fine lines and wrinkles. Caffine has potent antioxidant properties and may protect against U-V radiation. Witch hazel helps tone and firm the skin. Beauty experts say crypress oul also helps tighten the skin.

 

