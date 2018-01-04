Filed Under:riverdale
Credit: instagram.com/camimendes

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, aka Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper on Riverdale, are showing some skin on the cover of Cosmopolitan!

The beauties posted their cover debuts to IG. Camila wrote:

“still trying to wrap my head around this.. super excited to be on the february cover of @cosmopolitanalongside my girl @lilireinhart 💫🦄 on stands 1/9.”

We are so proud! It doesn’t stop with the cover, folks. The ladies spilled everything in their interview. On the topic of sex misconceptions, Camila said:

“I’ve never liked this idea of ‘don’t give him everything.’ Like you’ve given someone all of yourself by having sex with them. What’s valuable to me is giving you my love and my intimacy.”

Lili explained that her views on sex have changed over time. She said:

“The idea that sex is going to be the same with everyone—that’s a misconception. That’s how I felt when I lost my virginity—I was like, ‘So this is sex!’ And then you have sex with someone else, and you’re like, ‘Holy s***— this is so different.’ What you want, what feels good to you—it’s all going to change with every partner you have.”

We love how candid Camilla and Lili were in their interview… not to mention they both look BOMB in their cover photos! We can’t wait to see what they do next.

