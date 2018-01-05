The Florida State Fair attracts up to 500,000 people in twelve days. Each year, Florida residents create exhibits for Aquaculture, Horticulture, Woodcarving, Needlework and more. Over ninety years later and bragging rights are still won for the prized bull, best pie and the most beautiful quilt. The Midway rides provide our visitors with all the thrills and chills they’ve come to expect. As the first State Fair of the year, we get all the latest and greatest in Fair foods such as the Pizza Cone, Redneck Burger, Bacon Ice Cream, and more! It’s affordable family fun at its best. Nobody does it better than the Florida State Fair!

CW44 wants to send you and your family to the Fair to experience it all!

How to Enter

For your chance to win, watch CW44 from 8p to 10p from January 8th – February 2nd and look for the code word. Then, enter the code word on the link below. Eight lucky winners who correctly enter the code word will be randomly selected to win 4 admission tickets to the Florida State Fair coming to Tampa February 8th -19th!

ENTER HERE!!

