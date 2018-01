You’re just 5 minutes away from serenity!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this DIY a try.

Roll a small sheet of paper into a funnel shape.

Put the funnel into a colorful balloon.

Fill the balloon with cornstarch.

Tie the balloon off and snip the excess.

Cut the top off of a second balloon and wrap it around the first. This makes is super secure.

Serenity now!