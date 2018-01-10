This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, January 28th at 10am on CW44!
Firmly Established, Inc. offers Self-Sufficiency Services that strengthen individuals, youth and families right here in Pinellas County. Their work strengthens communities to be vibrant breeding grounds for success. Jannet Harper and Christopher Keaton, the visionaries who created Firmly Established, Inc, join us today to explain their social service that assists youth and families here in St Petersburg. Find out more about Firmly Established, Inc. and their work in Pinellas on this episode of Bayside.

Follow the link below for more info:

Holisticlifecoach2.wix.com/FirmlyEstInc

