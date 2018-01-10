This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, February 4th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under:Bayside

The 114th Florida State Fair will take place February 8 – 19, 2018 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa located at I-4 and US Hwy 301. This year’s theme, “Discover The Fun at YOUR Florida State Fair,” focuses on the fact that there is something for everyone at the Fair – all at an affordable price and always with free parking. With numerous new attractions and entertainment options, the Florida State Fair offers non-stop family fun. Get all the details on rides, entertainment and ticket prices on this episode of Bayside.

Follow the link below for more:

FloridaStateFair.com

