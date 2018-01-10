The Humane Education Connection is a non-profit organization that strives to reduce the abuse of children and animals through educational programs that utilize the powerful connection of the Human-Animal bond. Kim Skrovanek of Humane Education Connection has made it her life’s mission to help break the cycle of abuse through pairing rescue dogs with children who have experienced abuse. Find out more about Humane Education Connection and meet spokespooch Brooklyn on this episode of Bayside.

Follow the link below for more info:

humaneeducationconnection.org